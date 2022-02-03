Eastern Illinois visits SIU-Edwardsville following Bizimana’s 20-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-17, 2-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-15, 1-8 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-17, 2-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-15, 1-8 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -12.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Paul Bizimana scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 62-57 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars are 4-3 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 2-6 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois allows 71.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Cougars won the last matchup 66-53 on Jan. 14. Shaun Doss scored 17 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Carter is averaging seven points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis is averaging six points for the Panthers. Bizimana is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

