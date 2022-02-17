Eastern Illinois visits Belmont following Muszynski’s 21-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-21, 3-10 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (22-5, 12-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-21, 3-10 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (22-5, 12-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -27.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Nick Muszynski scored 21 points in Belmont’s 81-72 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Bruins have gone 10-1 in home games. Belmont leads the OVC with 18.7 assists per game led by Grayson Murphy averaging 6.0.

The Panthers have gone 3-10 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC scoring 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Myles Baker averaging 2.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 90-56 on Jan. 24. Ben Sheppard scored 15 points points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muszynski is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Kashawn Charles is scoring 9.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Paul Bizimana is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

