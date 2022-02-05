OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Eastern Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State following Bizimana’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-17, 2-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-13, 4-5 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Paul Bizimana scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 62-57 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Redhawks have gone 6-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 2-6 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last meeting 87-58 on Jan. 22. Dylan Branson scored 15 points points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Reed Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Kashawn Charles is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.4 points. Bizimana is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

