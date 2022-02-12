Eastern Illinois hosts UT Martin in conference matchup

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-17, 4-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 2-9 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-17, 4-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 2-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -6.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Eastern Illinois in OVC action Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 3-7 at home. Eastern Illinois averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 4-9 in OVC play. UT Martin ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 28.1% from downtown. Darius Simmons leads the Skyhawks shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 58-53 on Jan. 28. Sammy Friday scored 13 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Paul Bizimana is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Mikel Henderson is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 7.2 points. K.J. Simon is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.