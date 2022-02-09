Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee Tech following Clay’s 23-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-18, 3-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-19, 2-8 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-18, 3-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-19, 2-8 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jr. Clay scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 84-58 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Panthers are 3-6 on their home court. Eastern Illinois averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fourth in the OVC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 84-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Clay led the Golden Eagles with 23 points, and CJ Lane led the Panthers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Paul Bizimana is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Clay is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 23.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.