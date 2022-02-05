OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
East Tennessee State visits Wofford after King’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:42 AM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-12, 4-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-10, 5-6 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -9; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Wofford Terriers after Jordan King scored 32 points in East Tennessee State’s 87-84 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Terriers are 7-4 in home games. Wofford averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Terriers won the last matchup 68-57 on Jan. 8. B.J. Mack scored 22 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

King is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.4 points. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

