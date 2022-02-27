East Tennessee State visits UNC Greensboro following Treacy’s 24-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Dante Treacy scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-64 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 9-4 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers are 6-11 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon shooting 35.4% from downtown. Jordan King paces the Buccaneers shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last meeting 80-76 on Jan. 27. De’Monte Buckingham scored 25 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckingham is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Ledarrius Brewer is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

