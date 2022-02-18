East Tennessee State visits Citadel following Moffe’s 20-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-14, 5-9 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tyler Moffe scored 20 points in Citadel’s 65-58 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. Citadel ranks second in the SoCon with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hayden Brown averaging 6.2.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-10 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 75-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Brown led the Bulldogs with 28 points, and Ledarrius Brewer led the Buccaneers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

David Sloan is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 15.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

