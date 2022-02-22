East Tennessee State hosts Chattanooga following Smith’s 28-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (22-7, 12-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chattanooga Mocs (22-7, 12-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Malachi Smith scored 28 points in Chattanooga’s 80-75 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 8-5 on their home court. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 13.4 assists per game led by David Sloan averaging 5.1.

The Mocs have gone 12-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 4.9.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Mocs won the last matchup 82-52 on Dec. 31. Smith scored 17 points to help lead the Mocs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.6 points. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

David Jean-Baptiste is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 15.1 points. Smith is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

