East Tennessee State faces Western Carolina following King’s 27-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jordan King scored 27 points in East Tennessee State’s 83-79 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Catamounts are 5-3 in home games. Western Carolina is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers are 4-6 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won the last matchup 87-69 on Jan. 11. King scored 23 points to help lead the Buccaneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Robinson is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

David Sloan is averaging 13.1 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.