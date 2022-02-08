OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » East Carolina visits Tulsa…

East Carolina visits Tulsa following Idowu’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-14, 1-9 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays the East Carolina Pirates after Rey Idowu scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 67-58 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-6 on their home court. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC shooting 33.7% from downtown, led by Jeriah Horne shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Pirates have gone 2-8 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Golden Hurricane and Pirates face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Golden Hurricane. Horne is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Tristen Newton is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

Lawmakers urge cancellation of multibillion dollar VA logistics system

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up