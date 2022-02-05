East Carolina plays Tulane after Newton’s 22-point game

East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 2-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-10, 6-4 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 2-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-10, 6-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the Tulane Green Wave after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 71-63 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Green Wave are 6-3 in home games. Tulane ranks seventh in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jalen Cook averaging 3.3.

The Pirates are 2-7 against AAC opponents. East Carolina gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Pirates won the last matchup 88-80 on Jan. 6. Newton scored 32 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Newton is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

