Eason leads LSU against Mississippi State after 25-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-9, 5-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (17-7, 5-6 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-9, 5-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (17-7, 5-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Tari Eason scored 25 points in LSU’s 76-68 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 in home games. LSU is the leader in the SEC in team defense, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eason is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Eric Gaines is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Shakeel Moore is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.7 points and 1.7 steals. Iverson Molinar is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

