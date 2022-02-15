OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Eason leads LSU against…

Eason leads LSU against Georgia after 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Tari Eason scored 23 points in LSU’s 69-65 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 12-2 in home games. LSU averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-11 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 5-18 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eason is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Eric Gaines is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Kario Oquendo is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up