Earlington leads San Diego against No. 22 Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (13-11, 6-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-5, 7-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (13-11, 6-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-5, 7-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Marcellus Earlington scored 23 points in San Diego’s 79-66 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 12-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in college basketball giving up 59.2 points per game while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Toreros are 6-5 in conference play. San Diego ranks third in the WCC allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Gaels and Toreros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Earlington is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 5.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.