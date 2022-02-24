CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Duren scores 22 to lift Memphis past Temple 78-64

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren tied his season high with 22 points as Memphis topped Temple 78-64 on Thursday night.

DeAndre Williams had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Memphis (16-9, 10-5 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II added 12 points and Alex Lomax had six assists.

Jahlil White had 17 points for the Owls (15-10, 8-6). Hysier Miller added 16 points. Zach Hicks had 11 points.

