Duren leads Memphis over UCF 88-60

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:58 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 14 points to lead Memphis to an 88-60 win over Central Florida on Saturday night.

Josh Minott had 16 points for Memphis (12-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Tyler Harris added 15 points. Lester Quinones had 10 points.

Darin Green Jr. had 11 points for the Knights (13-8, 5-6). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 11 points and eight rebounds. Darius Perry had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

