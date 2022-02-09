OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Duren leads Memphis over…

Duren leads Memphis over Tulane 80-69

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis topped Tulane 80-69 on Wednesday night.

DeAndre Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Harris had 14 points for Memphis (13-8, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Lester Quinones added 11 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Green Wave (10-11, 7-5). Jalen Cook added 11 points. Tylan Pope had 10 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Green Wave. Tulane defeated Memphis 85-84 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up