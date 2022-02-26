Duren leads Memphis against Wichita State after 22-point game

Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Duren scored 22 points in Memphis’ 78-64 win against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 at home. Memphis leads the AAC with 16.1 assists per game led by Alex Lomax averaging 4.0.

The Shockers are 4-8 against conference opponents. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Council IV averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 82-64 on Jan. 1. Josh Minott scored 15 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is shooting 63.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tyson Etienne is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Council is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

