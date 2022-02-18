OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Duquesne visits Saint Bonaventure…

Duquesne visits Saint Bonaventure after Welch’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Dominick Welch scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Bonnies have gone 10-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes have gone 1-11 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Tre Williams averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Bonnies won the last meeting 64-56 on Jan. 22. Osun Osunniyi scored 21 points points to help lead the Bonnies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osunniyi is averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bonnies. Welch is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 36.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Dukes. Williams is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up