Duquesne visits Saint Bonaventure after Welch’s 23-point game

Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Dominick Welch scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Bonnies have gone 10-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes have gone 1-11 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Tre Williams averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Bonnies won the last meeting 64-56 on Jan. 22. Osun Osunniyi scored 21 points points to help lead the Bonnies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osunniyi is averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bonnies. Welch is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 36.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Dukes. Williams is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

