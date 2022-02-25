CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Duquesne visits Rhode Island…

Duquesne visits Rhode Island on 6-game road slide

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hits the road against Rhode Island looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Rams are 9-4 in home games. Rhode Island ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Makhi Mitchell averaging 6.0.

The Dukes have gone 1-13 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Kevin Easley Jr. averaging 6.5.

The Rams and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 34.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Dukes. Tyson Acuff is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 55.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up