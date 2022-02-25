Duquesne visits Rhode Island on 6-game road slide

Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hits the road against Rhode Island looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Rams are 9-4 in home games. Rhode Island ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Makhi Mitchell averaging 6.0.

The Dukes have gone 1-13 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Kevin Easley Jr. averaging 6.5.

The Rams and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 34.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Dukes. Tyson Acuff is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 55.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

