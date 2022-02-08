Duquesne visits Dayton after Elvis’ 20-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (6-14, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Duquesne Dukes (6-14, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Kobe Elvis scored 20 points in Dayton’s 72-61 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 9-4 in home games. Dayton ranks sixth in the A-10 with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Daron Holmes averaging 8.3.

The Dukes are 1-7 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Flyers won the last meeting 72-52 on Jan. 15. Holmes scored 18 points points to help lead the Flyers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 64.1% and averaging 11.5 points for the Flyers. Elvis is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Kevin Easley Jr. is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 37.6% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

