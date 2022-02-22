Duquesne hosts Davidson after Lee’s 29-point game

Davidson Wildcats (22-4, 12-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-19, 1-12 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays…

Davidson Wildcats (22-4, 12-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-19, 1-12 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Duquesne Dukes after Hyunjung Lee scored 29 points in Davidson’s 79-58 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Dukes have gone 3-9 in home games. Duquesne has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 12-2 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Luka Brajkovic averaging 7.3.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 72-61 on Feb. 15. Foster Loyer scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Easley Jr. is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Tre Williams is shooting 44.1% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Loyer is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brajkovic is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

