CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Duquesne hosts Davidson after…

Duquesne hosts Davidson after Lee’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Davidson Wildcats (22-4, 12-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-19, 1-12 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Duquesne Dukes after Hyunjung Lee scored 29 points in Davidson’s 79-58 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Dukes have gone 3-9 in home games. Duquesne has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 12-2 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Luka Brajkovic averaging 7.3.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 72-61 on Feb. 15. Foster Loyer scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Easley Jr. is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Tre Williams is shooting 44.1% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Loyer is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brajkovic is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up