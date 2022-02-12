Duquesne faces Fordham on home skid

Fordham Rams (10-12, 3-7 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-15, 1-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne…

Fordham Rams (10-12, 3-7 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-15, 1-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is looking to break its four-game home losing streak with a win over Fordham.

The Dukes are 3-7 in home games. Duquesne is second in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre Williams averaging 2.6.

The Rams have gone 3-7 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won 72-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Darius Quisenberry led the Rams with 16 points, and Amir “Primo” Spears led the Dukes with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Dukes. Leon Ayers III is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Quisenberry is averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

