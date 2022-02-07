Dunn, Temple Owls take on the South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls (13-7, 6-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (13-7, 6-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -3.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Murphy and the South Florida Bulls host Damian Dunn and the Temple Owls in AAC play.

The Bulls have gone 5-5 at home. South Florida gives up 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Owls are 6-3 in AAC play. Temple has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls and Owls square off Monday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Dunn is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

