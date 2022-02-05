OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast over Lipscomb 77-68

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast got past Lipscomb 77-68 on Saturday.

Cyrus Largie had 18 points and six rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (15-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zach Anderson added 11 points. Kevin Samuel had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (10-15, 3-7). He also committed seven turnovers. Trae Benham added 15 points. Greg Jones had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

