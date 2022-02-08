Dunn-Martin leads FGCU against North Alabama after 22-point game

North Alabama Lions (9-14, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-9, 5-5 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (9-14, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-9, 5-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the North Alabama Lions after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 22 points in FGCU’s 77-68 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Eagles are 10-3 in home games. FGCU is second in the ASUN scoring 76.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Lions are 2-8 in conference play. North Alabama ranks second in the ASUN with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 2.0.

The Eagles and Lions face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Caleb Catto is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

