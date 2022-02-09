Dunn-Martin leads FGCU against North Alabama after 22-point game

North Alabama Lions (9-14, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-9, 5-5 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (9-14, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-9, 5-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the North Alabama Lions after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 22 points in FGCU’s 77-68 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Eagles have gone 10-3 in home games. FGCU scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Lions are 2-8 against conference opponents. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Eagles and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 12.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the past 10 games for FGCU.

Daniel Ortiz averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Jamari Blackmon is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

