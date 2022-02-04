Dunn-Martin leads FGCU against Lipscomb after 34-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-14, 3-6 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-14, 3-6 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 34 points in FGCU’s 95-93 overtime victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Bisons are 6-4 on their home court. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 15.8 assists per game led by KJ Johnson averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 4-5 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 9.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging two made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Samuel is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.