Dunn leads Temple against Tulsa after 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-7, 5-3 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Damian Dunn scored 26 points in Temple’s 71-63 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Owls are 7-3 in home games. Temple is third in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Jourdain averaging 2.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 34.7% from downtown. Jeriah Horne paces the Golden Hurricane shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Owls won 69-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Jourdain led the Owls with 23 points, and Horne led the Golden Hurricane with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 15.9 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Horne is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

