Dunn and the Temple Owls visit conference foe South Florida

Temple Owls (12-7, 6-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (12-7, 6-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Murphy and the South Florida Bulls host Damian Dunn and the Temple Owls in AAC action Monday.

The Bulls are 5-5 in home games. South Florida averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls have gone 6-3 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Bulls and Owls square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Dunn is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

