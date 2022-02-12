OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Duncan scores 13 to lift Vermont past Albany 76-63

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:56 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Robin Duncan had 13 points and seven rebounds as Vermont won its 14th consecutive game, getting past Albany 76-63 on Saturday night.

Ben Shungu had 18 points for Vermont (20-4, 12-0 America East Conference). Finn Sullivan added 15 points. Isaiah Powell had six assists.

Justin Neely scored a season-high 26 points for the Great Danes (10-15, 6-7). Jamel Horton added 14 points. Trey Hutcheson had eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes on the season. Vermont defeated Albany 73-61 on Jan. 31.

