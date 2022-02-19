CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Drexel tops Elon 71-60

Drexel tops Elon 71-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Bell, Coletrane Washington and Melik Martin scored 12 points apiece as Drexel defeated Elon 71-60 on Saturday.

Amari Williams and Camren Wynter each added 10 points for the Dragons (14-.12, 9-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Williams also had eight rebounds.

Darius Burford scored a career-high 31 points and had eight rebounds for the Phoenix (8-21, 5-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Michael Graham added four blocks. Chuck Hannah had nine rebounds.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Drexel defeated Elon 77-49 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up