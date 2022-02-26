Drexel plays Charleston (SC) after Williams’ 20-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Amari Williams scored 20 points in Drexel’s 69-63 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Dragons have gone 7-4 at home. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Melik Martin averaging 1.6.

The Cougars are 8-8 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 79-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Nick Farrar led the Cougars with 17 points, and Coletrane Washington led the Dragons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Wynter is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Martin is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Brenden Tucker is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

