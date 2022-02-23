Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington following Sims’ 24-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-12, 9-7 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-12, 9-7 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Drexel Dragons after Jaylen Sims scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-77 overtime victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Dragons are 7-3 on their home court. Drexel ranks third in the CAA shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Luke House shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Seahawks are 13-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won the last matchup 70-63 on Feb. 1. Sims scored 19 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Wynter is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Sims is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.