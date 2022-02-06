OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Drexel hosts JMU following Falden’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 4-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-10, 5-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces the Drexel Dragons after Charles Falden scored 25 points in JMU’s 85-78 overtime loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Dragons are 5-2 in home games. Drexel is second in the CAA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by James Butler averaging 6.1.

The Dukes are 4-6 against CAA opponents. JMU scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Dragons won the last meeting 88-82 on Jan. 28. Amari Williams scored 21 points points to help lead the Dragons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Wynter is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Dragons. Xavier Bell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Vado Morse is shooting 37.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Dukes. Falden is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

