Drexel faces conference rival Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (7-16, 1-12 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-10, 6-6 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Camren Wynter…

Northeastern Huskies (7-16, 1-12 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-10, 6-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Camren Wynter and the Drexel Dragons host Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies in CAA action.

The Dragons have gone 6-3 at home. Drexel is fifth in the CAA scoring 74.0 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-12 against CAA opponents. Northeastern allows 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Dragons won the last matchup 76-68 on Jan. 15. Wynter scored 26 points points to help lead the Dragons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mate Okros is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 5.8 points. Wynter is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Telfort is averaging 12.6 points for the Huskies. Nikola Djogo is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.