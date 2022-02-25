Drake hosts Southern Illinois following Coupet’s 22-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays the Drake Bulldogs after Ben Coupet Jr. scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 90-69 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 on their home court. Drake is third in the MVC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.9.

The Salukis are 9-8 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 5.7 offensive rebounds per game led by J.D. Muila averaging 1.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 60-59 on Jan. 18. Sturtz scored 16 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. D.J. Wilkins is shooting 45.3% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Lance Jones is averaging 14.9 points and two steals for the Salukis. Marcus Domask is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.