Drake hosts Indiana State after DeVries’ 24-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (11-16, 4-11 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (19-9, 10-5 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-16, 4-11 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (19-9, 10-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Tucker DeVries scored 24 points in Drake’s 83-76 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-3 at home. Drake is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Sycamores are 4-11 in MVC play. Indiana State is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 85-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Garrett Sturtz led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and Kailex Stephens led the Sycamores with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Sturtz is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Cooper Neese is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.