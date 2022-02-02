OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Drake faces Indiana State following Wilkins’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Drake Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Indiana State Sycamores after D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points in Drake’s 77-68 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Sycamores are 7-2 on their home court. Indiana State leads the MVC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Henry averaging 4.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Sycamores. Micah Thomas is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

