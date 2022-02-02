OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Drake defeats Indiana St. 85-67

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:14 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy and Garrett Sturtz scored 15 points apiece as Drake defeated Indiana State 85-67 on Wednesday night. Sturtz also had nine rebounds.

Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn both had 14 points for Drake (17-6, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Kailex Stephens had 16 points for the Sycamores (9-12, 2-7). Xavier Bledson added 14 points. Zach Hobbs had 12 points.

