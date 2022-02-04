Drake Bulldogs play the Northern Iowa Panthers on 4-game win streak

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-9, 8-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-9, 8-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake comes into a matchup with Northern Iowa as winners of four consecutive games.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Drake is second in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 8-3 against conference opponents. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 82-74 on Jan. 22. Roman Penn scored 18 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.5 points for the Bulldogs. Sturtz is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Nate Heise is averaging 9.6 points for the Panthers. AJ Green is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.