Douglas lifts Prairie View A&M over Grambling 71-70

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 11:51 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 23 points as Prairie View A&M held off Grambling 71-70 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had 17 points for the Panthers (6-15, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox added 14 points. Jawaun Daniels finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Shawndarius Cowart had 20 points to pace the Tigers (10-15, 7-5). Tra’Michael Moton added 16 points. AJ Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds.

