OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Doss Jr. carries SIU-Edwardsville…

Doss Jr. carries SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 71-63

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville snapped its nine-game losing streak, beating UT Martin 71-63 on Thursday night.

Courtney Carter had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-17, 2-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 11 points.

Bernie Andre had 12 points for the Skyhawks (8-17, 4-9). Koby Jeffries added 11 points. KK Curry had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up