Doles leads Albany (NY) against New Hampshire after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

New Hampshire Wildcats (12-11, 7-7 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-15, 7-7 America East)

, ; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Jarvis Doles scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 68-67 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 3-7 at home. Albany (NY) has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 7-7 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 64-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Nick Guadarrama led the Wildcats with 32 points, and Jamel Horton led the Great Danes with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horton is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Marco Foster is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.7 points. Jayden Martinez is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

