Doherty lifts Northeastern over Towson 58-53

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:36 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Northeastern to a 58-53 win over Towson on Saturday, snapping the Huskies’ 12-game losing streak.

Nikola Djogo had 12 points for Northeastern (7-16, 1-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Coleman Stucke added 10 points. Shaquille Walters had eight rebounds.

Jahmyl Telfort, who led the Huskies in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Towson scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Cam Holden had 21 points for the Tigers (17-7, 8-3). Charles Thompson added 14 points. Nicolas Timberlake had seven rebounds.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Tigers. Towson defeated Northeastern 70-67 on Jan. 9.

