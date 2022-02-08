Dixon leads No. 15 Villanova against Saint John’s (NY) after 24-point game

Villanova Wildcats (17-6, 10-3 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 5-6 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 8:30…

Villanova Wildcats (17-6, 10-3 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 5-6 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Villanova plays the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Eric Dixon scored 24 points in Villanova’s 85-74 victory against the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 10-4 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) is sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm with 6.8 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 15-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 73-62 on Jan. 29. Collin Gillespie scored 17 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posh Alexander is averaging 14.2 points, five assists and 2.4 steals for the Red Storm. Champagnie is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Gillespie is averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

