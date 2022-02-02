Dixon and the Idaho Vandals visit conference foe Southern Utah

Idaho Vandals (5-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-6, 7-2 Big Sky) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho Vandals (5-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-6, 7-2 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds host Mikey Dixon and the Idaho Vandals.

The Thunderbirds have gone 8-2 in home games. Southern Utah ranks seventh in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 5.6.

The Vandals have gone 2-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 2-13 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won the last meeting 81-75 on Dec. 4. Dre Marin scored 19 points points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 40% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Trevante Anderson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Vandals. Dixon is averaging 17.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

