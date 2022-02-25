CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Dixie State takes on Seattle U after Schofield’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 4:02 AM

Seattle U Redhawks (21-8, 12-4 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (13-15, 6-9 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Hunter Schofield scored 26 points in Dixie State’s 71-61 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers are 10-5 on their home court. Dixie State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Redhawks are 12-4 in WAC play. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Redhawks won the last meeting 79-68 on Jan. 15. Cameron Tyson scored 25 points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Schofield is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Dixie State.

Tyson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. Darrion Trammell is shooting 38.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

