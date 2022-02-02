OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Dixie State plays Sam Houston following Schofield’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Dixie State Trailblazers (11-10, 4-4 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-10, 8-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State plays the Sam Houston Bearkats after Hunter Schofield scored 23 points in Dixie State’s 79-65 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Bearkats are 8-2 on their home court. Sam Houston is second in the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Savion Flagg averaging 2.4.

The Trailblazers are 4-4 in conference games. Dixie State ranks sixth in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dancell Leter averaging 1.9.

The Bearkats and Trailblazers match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ray is averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Bearkats. Flagg is averaging 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Schofield is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Trailblazers. Frank Staine is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

